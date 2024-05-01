Ready-to-serve cocktail brand Bar Buoy has added a new range of canned cocktails.

The cans were twists on classic cocktail recipes designed to complement the Devon producer’s existing range of ready-to-serve bottled cocktails, Bar Buoy said.

They are: Coastal Paloma, Long Isles Iced Tea, Island Daiquiri and Woodfire Margarita.

Packaged at 10% abv and made using spirits from local producers including Two Drifters Rum, Salcombe Gin and Tors Vodka, the quartet have landed on the Exmouth-based Bar Buoy’s DTC platform (rsp: £4.95/200ml).

They are also available to trade customers in retail and hospitality via southwest distributor West Country Fruit.

“Our new range of ready-to-drink cans are based on classic cocktails but with a Bar Buoy coastal twist,” said Bar Buoy founder Tim Ball. “We’ve stuck with our guns on quality and created premium products that are full of flavour and sophistication yet can be enjoyed with ease in any number of locations.”

Founded as a lockdown project by husband-and-wife duo Tim and Ria Ball, Bar Buoy’s product roster also includes single-serve and large-format bottled cocktails including a margarita, passionfruit and espresso martinis, a cosmopolitan and a gin-based take on a paloma called Seabird.

The brand donates 1% of its sales to marine conservation charity Project Seagrass.