Lower-alcohol spirits producer Quarter Proof has made the strategic decision to increase the abv of its drinks to 15%.

Quarter Proof – stocked with retailers including Whole Foods Market, Planet Organic and Ocado – said the increase of 3% abv was necessary to be able to refer to its drinks as spirits.

Despite being distilled using the same techniques and ingredients as full-strength spirits, Quarter had faced “regulatory bodies challenging the naming conventions” of its London Dry G/n and Blanco T/quila, according to co-founder Rohan Radhakrishnan.

The brand was told by the bodies it could not refer the products as spirits, as they had an abv of 12%. Legally the definition of a ‘spirit drink’ is set at a minimum of 15% abv.

Quarter Proof had “lost out on huge chunks of revenue” and been delisted by Amazon for failing to adhere to legal naming conventions for its products, Radhakrishnan said.

“Frustratingly, parameters don’t currently exist for the middle ground category where Quarter Proof sits,” he said. “You are able to call non-alcoholic spirits ‘spirits’, but we do not yet have any legislation for our category.”

To overcome the challenge, it has increased the strength of its products to 15% abv, rebranding its London Dry G/n as London Dry Spirit, and its Blanco T/quila as Blanco Agave Spirit.

The brand will also next month add a Three Grain Spirit, made from UK-grown grain distillates and designed to mimic vodka.

The changes would enable Quarter Proof “to navigate the complex legal landscape more effectively”, Radhakrishnan said.

Alongside the abv change, Quarter Proof had also “undergone a comprehensive rebranding effort” comprising an evolved brand identity and new pack designs.

“With a refreshed identity and plans to expand our product lineup further,” Quarter Proof was “poised to continue our journey as a trailblazer in the evolving landscape of spirits”, Radhakrishnan added.