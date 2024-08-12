Thatchers has rolled Juicy Apple, a new cider made with 100% renewable electricity, out to the off-trade.

The 4% abv tipple – which debuted in pubs and bars in April – has hit Morrisons in 500ml bottles (rsp: £2.50), and four- (rsp: £5.75/4x440ml) and 10- (rsp: £11/10x440ml) can pack formats.

Inspired by the experience of “biting into a crisp, mouth-wateringly sweet apple”, Juicy Apple would introduce “a new generation of cider lovers” to the category, Thatchers said.

It has been made using 100% renewable electricity, including power generated from the 3,500 solar panels at Thatchers’ Myrtle Farm in Somerset. It carries the strapline: “Powered by sunshine”.

The cider is the brainchild of Eleanor Thatcher, fifth generation cidermaker at Thatchers.

Younger shoppers were “thirsty for a product that meets their expectations for exceptional quality and eco-consciousness,” said Thatcher.

“Juicy Apple is perfect for those who are yet to discover the taste of apple cider, and cider lovers alike. It has excited everyone who has tried it, and that’s exciting for us,” she added.

The launch would be supported by “an unmissable, large-scale PR and digital advertising campaign”, Thatchers said.

The out-of-home, social media, mobile display and influencer push would be viewed at least 29 million times, reaching half of all consumers in their 20s in the UK, the brand added.

Thatchers is the UK’s second-largest cider brand, behind Strongbow. Last year it grew sales 13.9%, to £181.5m [NIQ 52 w/e 21 April 2024].

The brand’s eco-credentials push is likely to be seen as a response to the rise of self-styled sustainable cider brand Inch’s, which last year saw its sales leap by nearly 60%, to £37.4m.