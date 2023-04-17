Prime Hydration is returning to Aldi stores nationwide on Tuesday 18 April.

The drink sold out almost as soon as it last hit shelves in Aldi, in December.

As a result, Aldi has introduced a purchase limit of one flavour per customer for the £1.99 drink, which is being stocked as an Aldi Specialbuy, meaning when it’s gone, it’s gone.

Prime, which was co-founded by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul, has also been in high demand when available in Asda and Sainsbury’s in recent months.

The drink is 10% coconut water, has zero sugar and around 20 calories per bottle.

Shoppers can choose from six different flavours, including the new limited-edition Orange & Mango, along with Meta Moon, Tropical Punch, Blue Raspberry, Lemon & Lime, and Ice Pop.