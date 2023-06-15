Asda has embarked on two store sale & leaseback projects to raise funds needed for its takeover of EG Group’s UK and Ireland operations.

The supermarket said in its announcement of the takeover last month it would partly be funded by £1.1bn from property-related transactions.

It has now kicked off two sale & leaseback projects, each involving about 30 stores, The Grocer has learned.

One of the projects involves two store portfolios offered with proposed 20-year leases and inflation-linked rent reviews. The two portfolios combined are expected to raise about £600m.

The second project involves proposed ground leases expected to last for 50-plus years. The ground lease portfolio is expected to raise the remainder of the £1.1bn the supermarket needs from property deals.

Real estate-focused investment bank Eastdil is advising Asda on the process.

Ground leases can range in length from about 50 to 125 years. The arrangement – which is highly unusual in food stores – will see Asda achieve lower rents while gaining a proportionally lower return for selling the stores.

The deal is likely to be less attractive to traditional food store property investors, who favour more typical lease lengths of about 20 years and rent at full market value. Instead, Asda’s ground lease portfolio is said to be more likely to attract private equity firms.

The long lease commitment will require Asda to be highly confident in the long-term performance of the stores in question, though it will retain operational flexibility across the rest of its 600-store majority freehold estate.

Asda said it could not comment on the specifics of any confidential transactions. It said that as a result of EG UK&I being almost entirely a freehold estate, with circa £1.2bn of property value, the transaction would have no impact on Asda’s freehold value.

It said it would continue to retain a strong underpin of freehold assets worth over £9.6bn following the transaction.

Font Real Estate partner Tom Edson said: “The sale & leasebacks might sound like big numbers, but of their estate, it’s not that many.

“It’s a good idea when you have large freehold estate, as they do. It’s capital tied up into buildings which can be reinvested in the change of direction the Issa brothers have chosen.”