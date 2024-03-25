Birds Eye has expanded its Steamfresh range with a trio of pasta-based frozen meals.

They are: Mediterranean Vegetables & Pasta in Tomato Sauce; Mushroom Tagliatelle in a Creamy Sauce (both 400g); and Spinach & Ricotta Tortelloni with Vegetables & Pesto (350g).

Intended to be cooked in the microwave in six to eight minutes, the innovations responded to “high consumer demand for convenient, easy-to-cook, tasty and nutritious meals”, said Birds Eye.

Each was “carefully created and balanced to blend a variety of high-quality vegetables with pasta” and provided one or two portions of consumers’ recommended 5 a day, it added.

All three meals (rsp: £3.50) have already hit Asda freezers and will roll into Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Iceland from 7 April. They will launch into Tesco in September.

“Our latest additions to the Steamfresh portfolio show our commitment to helping consumers eat more high-quality vegetables through an easy to prepare frozen format and will help retailers drive further growth in this segment,” said Birds Eye UK&I head of marketing Jess Ali.

The launch will be supported by a £2.7m marketing push, including an above-the-line campaign running from May until July.

It comes after the frozen foods giant added Mini Fish Fingers to its core range earlier this month.