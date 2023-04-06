Finnebrogue Artisan has launched its first plant-based recipe kit in partnership with Belazu chefs.

Plant Perfect, a new subcategory of its Better Naked brand, has been launched to deliver “flavour punch and quick delivery of taste”.

The brand’s first meal kit is the Plant Perfect One Pan Bolognese (rsp: £5), which has just gone on sale at 345 Tesco stores. It comprises three components – a seeded plant-based mince, a new flavourful paste and a sauce – that combine, when added with pasta, into a meal for two.

The mince is made from oyster mushrooms, lentils, quinoa and pumpkin seeds and does not contain soya protein, which according to the brand many people find difficult to digest.

“Plant Perfect One Pan Bolognese uses only natural ingredients that are recognisable from your cupboard or fridge at home,” said Barbara Mullen, NPD manager.

“The unique blend of these vegetables, pulses, seeds and spices has taken time and expertise to create, thereby enabling families to enjoy a healthy and nutritious meal without any effort.”

The meal kit was created in partnership with chefs at Belazu and is designed to enrich plant-based protein and give it deep savoury flavours normally only achieved by coking meats.

“We have made plant-based and scratch-based cooking convenient for busy households,” said Mullen. “Each pack is full of big umami flavours, requires a short 15-minute cook, and the use of only one pan. That’s less chopping time to prepare the meal, less energy to cook it, and less water for washing-up.”

The meal kit is a source of protein and fibre, is low in saturated fat and sugar and is gluten-free.