Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael has been elected as the new chair of the Environment, Food & Rural Affairs Committee

The MP for Orkney and Shetland is a former Scottish secretary under the coalition government.

He takes over the role previously held by Conservative MP and farmer Robert Goodwill.

Born and raised on the Scottish island of Islay, Carmichael’s parents are hill farmers, rearing sheep and cattle.

He joined the Liberal Party in 1980 as a 14-year-old.

Carmichael was the sole nomination for the chair of the Efra Committee, and was elected unopposed.

“I am very pleased to take on the role of chair of the Environment, Food & Rural Affairs Committee,” he said.

“This parliament will see the new government make major decisions on the environment, farming, food security and rural communities that will affect us all.

“I will work collaboratively with members from across the House of Commons to scrutinise and inform these important decisions.

“I will ensure that the committee gives a voice to rural, coastal and island communities, and fully considers the interests of our fishers, farmers, food producers, processors and exporters, while holding corporate interests such as water companies to account.”