Shoppers are expected to spend more on Valentine’s Day treats this year amid skyrocketing cocoa prices as bad weather in west Africa continues to batter crops.

Cocoa prices in New York’s Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) surged to an all-time high of $5,874 (£4,658) per tonne last week – an increase of more than 40% since the start of the year.

Meanwhile, London cocoa futures rose 7.3%, to £4,600 per tonne, more than double than they were at the start of last year.

This is because poor weather in the Ivory Coast and Ghana, from where the majority of the world’s cocoa comes, has badly affected crops in recent weeks.

Strong seasonal Harmattan winds, which blow from the Sahara region, have brought dry weather to west Africa, affecting not only output but also crop quality.

This has been compounded by the spread of diseases in cocoa plantations across both Ivory Coast and neighbouring Ghana.

In addition to climate change challenges of recent years – increased dryness and reduced soil moisture have led to shrinking cocoa output – farmers have struggled even more in recent months because the seasonal event El Niño has aggravated the situation.

Cocoa commodity prices are highly volatile because three-quarters of the world’s cocoa come from that single region of Africa, which means international buyers cannot turn elsewhere for huge volumes when production slumps there.

Confectionery makers often negotiate long-term fixed price contracts for cocoa, which mitigates the impact of sudden market swings.

But “the recent price rises we have seen look baked in for a while and are unlikely to change,” according to Tristan Fletcher, CEO at commodity price forecasting platform ChAI, with most Valentine’s Day treatmakers under pressure.

US confectionery giant Hershey said last week higher cocoa prices were likely to hit its earnings this year. Hershey CEO Michele Buck said last Thursday: “Given where cocoa prices are, we will be using every tool in our toolbox, including pricing, as a way to manage our business.”

Cadbury’s owner Mondelez too has previously pointed to significant cocoa and sugar costs as a challenge.

The average price across the mults for Cadbury Dairy Milk 95g-110g last week stood at £1.49, a year-on-year increase of 9%, according to the Grocer’s Key Value Items tracker. Meanwhile, own-label dark chocolate (100g) cost on average 48p – up 41% from the same period last year.

For shoppers, this was just the beginning of even more price hikes throughout the year, Fletcher said, with speculators in the cocoa market currently betting “very heavily” on prices rising even further in the long term.

“Specialist traders looking at cocoa have collectively decided that weather patterns, shipping and demand all point to a long haul for any manufacturer buying cocoa, with no dip in price expected.

“Whilst producers will have tried to resist passing these costs on to consumers, they cannot defy gravity indefinitely so any price rises passed on recently are likely to stay in place for Valentine’s boxes of chocolates, Easter eggs and possibly even Christmas treats too,” Fletcher warned.

Confectionery producers face yet more challenges as sugar prices are also expected to rise again in the first quarter of 2024, after having dipped last December.

This is largely due to El Niño-linked adverse weather conditions in key sugar-production countries like India and Thailand, as well as a ban on sugar exports by India and a delayed harvest in the EU because of floods.