Cadbury Dairy Milk has shrunk its Giant Buttons big share bags in a bid to mitigate soaring production costs.

It has replaced the old 240g packs with smaller 184.8g ones, The Grocer can reveal.

At the time of writing, Tesco and Asda were selling the new packs at £2 – the same shelf price as the previous size, according to Assosia data.

Morrisons was also selling the new packs at £2, down 42.9% from its previous shelf price of £3.50 for the 240g format.

A spokeswoman for Cadbury confirmed it had shrunk the packs.

“We’re facing the same challenges that so many other food companies have already reported when it comes to significantly increased production costs – whether it’s ingredients or energy – and rising inflation.

“This means that our products are much more expensive to make,” she said.

“We understand that consumers are faced with rising costs too, which is why we look to absorb costs wherever we can, but, in this difficult environment, we’ve had to make the decision to reduce the weight of this product to remain competitive.

“We offer consumers a range of sizes and price points to choose from. Retailers are free to set their own prices in their shops.”

The Grocer has approached the retailers for comment.

It comes after Cadbury rival Mars made similar efforts to mitigate soaring production costs, by shrinking the size of its Twix multipacks and Maltesers sharing bags last year.

Cadbury Dairy Milk launched an even bigger spin-off of Buttons – called Mega Buttons – into Asda last August.