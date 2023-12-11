Bestway has opened its first Costcutter hybrid store with Wine Rack.

The company-owned store, which was formerly branded Select Convenience with a Bargain Booze offer inside it, launched on 9 December in Guildford.

It fuses Wine Rack’s premium off-licence offer, including wines, champagne and spirits as well as quality beers and craft ales, together with Costcutter’s grocery proposition, featuring Co-op own label.

Bestway is looking to complement the new booze proposition with a gift-wrapping service, with further plans for wine tasting and food pairing events to be hosted by the store.

It said the events would allow customers to learn more about the specialist drinks and locally sourced products, as Bestway entered talks with local breweries, distilleries and suppliers to offer a more unique offer for target audiences.

Following a £250,000 refit, the store also now boasts an artisan bakery, an extensive fresh produce offering, and package-free products. The store will continue to house the local Post Office, serving customers seven days a week as part of the community service.

Bestway said it was set to roll out more Costcutter hybrids with Wine Rack stores throughout the southwest. In September, the wholesale giant revealed to The Grocer it had begun the hunt for independent retailers to take on the latest dual-branded fascia.

“This store is our first pioneering concept store for Costcutter and Wine Rack and is an immensely exciting milestone for us as a business,” said Bestway retail director Jamie Davison.

“The launch continues our market-leading journey into the opportunity hybrid stores can offer the sector, adding further value in the retailer proposition.

“This upmarket convenience store concept aims to meet the needs of our customers, so they are able to buy everything they need across a full day and different shopping missions.

“And it’s just the beginning of the journey. We have further plans for developing more Costcutter and Wine Rack concept stores which will be announced in the months to come.”