Chelmsford Star Co-op has partnered with tech business Quadient to launch parcel lockers across its food stores.

The 37-store society has kicked off the rollout at its newly refurbished store on Bridge Street, Writtle, with an external three-metre wide locker.

It has had a further 17 stores approved for installation, including its Tilbury site on Calcutta Road on 22 August.

The new locker solution, called Parcel Pending, will be offered alongside other similar services such as InPost lockers, as well as Evri and Yodel parcel services. Chelmsford Star Co-op also operates four Post Offices.

Chelmsford Star Co-op said the parcel lockers formed part of its strategy to offer “enhanced convenience” and a broader range of services, alongside National Lottery and PayPoint cash machines, for example, to encourage customers to use its locations “for more than just their daily shopping needs”.

“By offering convenient and accessible parcel collection services, we are transforming our stores into community hubs that cater to a broader range of daily needs,” said Chelmsford Star Co-op central operations manager Chris Harden.

“We believe the integration of Quadient’s parcel lockers will not only streamline parcel pickup and delivery, but also foster stronger connections within our communities by making our stores a go-to destination for various services.”

Katia Bourgeais-Crémel, director of lockers automation platform Europe at Quadient, added: “We are proud to partner with Chelmsford Star Co-op in this initiative.

“Our focus remains on expanding the reach and usage of our open locker network to provide a seamless and sustainable pickup and delivery experience for both businesses and consumers.

“Parcel Pending by Quadient smart lockers have become an increasingly integral part of UK consumer habits, offering value and convenience in their daily lives.”