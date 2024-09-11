Over 100 retailers are stocking Amrit Singh’s own brand freeze-dried sweets range Freezy, as the Nisa retailer and entrepreneur ventures into the manufacturing space.

Singh launched the range, which is trademarked under H&Jodies Wholesale, in July, as he continued to tap viral TikTok trends.

He said Freezy was “a pick ‘n’ mix of your traditional favourite sweets freeze-dried”, which means they have been dehydrated, creating a crunchy texture.

High-profile independent retailers including Steve Bassett, Susan Connolly and Sandeep Baines, are among the 110 independents now stocking Freezy, Singh explained.

Orders are taken from his wholesale website H&Jodies – the family business name – with the wsp for a box of 12 120g bags priced at £36 + VAT. With an rrp of £5.99 per bag, retailers can enjoy a 40% margin, Singh added. Parcels, which are delivered within two days, are also sent with shelf edge strips and POS.

Currently, Singh hires a contract manufacturer to freeze dry the sweets. However, as demand grows, he has bought a freeze dry machine in a six-figure investment to extend the manufacturing operation to his own 5,000 sq ft warehouse in Walsall.

Singh is also kickstarting a major social media campaign at the end of the month to drive awareness of the Freezy brand. It intends to reach 21 million followers, he said.

“Because we’re well known for being the go-to store and distributor for all NPD in the UK, what we decided to do now is create the NPD ourselves,” added Singh. “And with our new social media strategy, we can push demand and hype up those products.

“We’re convenience led, convenience minded, and we’re here to get shoppers into convenience stores by giving retailers that edge and X factor.”

He is also planning to expand his confectionery range, Singh told The Grocer, and is in discussions with sweet brand experts to develop two new lines that were from emerging trends in Asia. Singh said he wants to understand their manufacturing process and ingredients before adapting and advancing the products for the UK market.

Singh continues to pursue his exporting business, which sends US NPD and viral TikTok products from China to other international markets, including Dubai, Germany, Israel, Slovakia and Switzerland.