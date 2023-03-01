Applewood has joined forces with Morrisons to launch its first vegan snacking cheese alternative.

The minis format will be available in Morrisons stores across the country from 27 March.

The new snack format of Applewood Vegan has the same taste as the block, grated and sliced formats and is fortified with B12 and calcium. It is coconut-based and free from dairy, lactose, soya, gluten and palm oil.

“Minis were the only format left for us to launch in and we can’t wait to see what customers think,” said Ffion Davies, brand manager for Applewood and Applewood Vegan. “Just in time for spring, the minis will be perfect for lunchboxes and picnics, and they are also the perfect healthy snack.”

Applewood Vegan launched in October 2019 and is now the second best-selling plant-based cheese alternative in the country, according to the brand.

The brand is part of the Norseland portfolio of cheeses.