Boursin has announced the launch of its new truffle variant this November.

Boursin Truffle (rsp: £2.95/150g) will launch into Tesco from the beginning of the month in limited edition packaging before transitioning to the traditional Boursin plain pack in the new year.

The brand hopes to capitalise on the £3.5m truffle cheese market in the UK, which is currently in double-digit growth.

“With truffle already established with food enthusiasts and long associated with moments of luxury, it’s the perfect flavour for Boursin, appealing to this audience and cementing our positioning as the number-one indulgence cheese brand,” said Holly Bennett, senior brand manager at Boursin.

She added that the brand had seen huge popularity in the cooking space, with TikTok trends utilising the cheese and partnerships with celebrity chefs boosting public awareness.

“Now, with in-home cooking on the rise and consumers looking to elevate their everyday meals for a moment of indulgence, the new flavour is perfectly placed to cater to this appetite,” said Bennett.

It is exclusive to Tesco until May when it will be available to other retailers nationwide.