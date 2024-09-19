Cathedral City has ventured into the functional space with a new High Protein sub-brand.

The half-fat cheddar products are set to hit Sainsbury’s shelves on 22 September, in the market-leading cheese brand’s biggest launch this year. It will also go on sale in Tesco, Asda and Iceland in October.

The High Protein range spans four formats: block, sliced, grated and minis (rsp: from £2.10). The recipe packs 30g of protein per 100g and 50% less fat than standard cheddar, according to brand owner Saputo Dairy UK.

The NPD is targeted at health-conscious consumers who don’t want to sacrifice on taste.

The launch aims to cement Cathedral City as “the leader” in the high-protein, low-fat cheese segment, said brand manager Abi Armson.

“We have applied all our expertise into this product to ensure consumers get the same great taste they would expect from a Cathedral City product,” she added.

“Our goal is to provide shoppers with high-protein, half-fat cheese options that do not sacrifice the taste and quality they love, and this range is perfect for customers who want the joy and flavour of delicious cheddar with the additional benefits of naturally high protein and 50% less fat, allowing them to achieve their fitness goals.”

Saputo said the launch complemented current Cathedral City products including the Cathedral City Lighter, Lactose Free and Plant Based ranges catering to specific dietary requirements.

It comes as Cathedral City this week unveiled another extension to its vegan cheese offering: Our Plant Based Smokey (rsp: £3.60/280g).

Available in Tesco, the cheese giant said the new flavour capitalised on the rising trend of consumer interest in smokey flavoured products within plant-based.

“Cathedral City is the only major brand to bring a plant-based smokey product to UK supermarkets made using naturally smoked water, rather than artificial flavourings, enabling us to stay true to what we stand for – great-tasting and high-quality products,” said Christopher Owens, head of marketing for plant-based at Saputo Dairy UK.

Owens added that it was an opportunity to “further cement the mass appeal of our brand”.

The launch will be supported with in-store and online activity.