Danone has announced the launch of Actimel+ Triple Action, a new range fortified with essential vitamins.

The range has been fortified with vitamins D and B6, to support the normal function of the immune system, magnesium to reduce tiredness and vitamin C for its antioxidant properties.

Actimel has created a recipe that contain billions of beneficial ferments, including Danone’s exclusive L. casei, which promote the growth of good bacteria essential for gut health and 100% of the daily recommended vitamin D.

The range will be available in peach-passion fruit, strawberry pomegranate, blueberry-blackberry and orange-peach flavours.

“Food has entered a new era, and its role in health will only grow in the coming years,” said Pablo Perversi, president at Danone Europe. “Consumers are now more aware than ever of the importance of gut health and immunity, seeking food and drinks that support this.”

At Danone’s Research & Innovation Centre in Paris-Saclay, immunology experts had been dedicated to studying the impact of diet on preventing immunity-related disorders including allergies, recurrent infections, and autoimmune diseases, it said. With 70% of the immune system located in the gut, its role in supporting immunity was crucial, said the brand.

“We are investing in our brands as part of our Renew Danone strategy and expanding our footprint by offering new ranges with more health benefits,” he added. “Actimel, one of our flagship brands, will continue to play a crucial role in driving the future growth of the dairy category in Europe.”

Alongisde the announcement of the new range, Danone has announced several sustainability efforts across the Actimel ranges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and plastic use.

This included optimising factories to use 100% renewable electricity supply, offering larger bottles which contain 17% less plastic, reducing the weight of plastic bottles by 40% and reducing emissions in the process, and removing the label from small bottles, saving 868 tonnes of plastic last year in Europe.