Yeo Valley’s dairy production arm has partnered with dairy co-op First Milk to create a new regenerative farming-focused milk pool.

The two businesses said the partnership, via their new Naturally Better Dairy Group, would see First Milk establish a new conventional regenerative milk pool in the south west of England.

Founded on the principles of “nature-positive” regenerative farming – a production method First Milk has been rolling out across its network of member farmers over the past two years – the group will supply Yeo Valley Production with milk for manufacturing its dairy products, with farmers committing to delivering better outcomes in terms of animal welfare, climate, biodiversity and local community.

Those meeting the criteria will be paid a premium on their farmgate milk price.

Recruitment for the new group will commence immediately, with First Milk members within the catchment area also invited to join.

“As the regenerative co-op, we firmly believe this approach to farming is the way to continue to produce affordable, nutritious food whilst addressing the growing climate and nature challenges we face,” said First Milk CEO Shelagh Hancock.

“We currently operate the largest regenerative farming programme in the UK dairy sector, and we’re delighted to have agreed this exciting partnership with Yeo Valley Production, which will see us broaden this activity further, demonstrating that great-tasting dairy can be a force for good.”

“We’re excited to be working with the First Milk team and bringing our experience to this forward-thinking and nature-positive conventional milk partnership,” said Yeo Valley Production CEO Rob Sexton.

“We are passionate about producing nutritious, affordable foods that are farmed in harmony with nature. This partnership will ensure great farming, producing natural, healthy food, is both affordable and scalable. We look forward to working closely with First Milk and their amazing farmers to nurture and nourish both people and the planet.”