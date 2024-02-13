Lancashire cheese producer Mrs Kirkham’s has restarted production after a potential risk to health from Shiga toxin-producing e.coli.

In December, the cheese company took the precautionary step of recalling various Lancashire cheese products because they may contain e.coli.

All batches of Mild & Creamy Lancashire, Tasty Lancashire, Mature Lancashire and Smoked Lancashire purchased after 1 October 2023 were recalled.

Earlier this week, the FSA narrowed the recall notice to just products with a use by date of 5 February 2024.

Over 40 samples of milk and cheese made by Kirkham’s over a five-month period have been tested since the investigation began, and none showed evidence of the outbreak strain of the suspect pathogen, the company said.

“The suspect pathogen is a member of a class of organisms (so-called ‘non-O157 STEC’) for which no accredited commercial tests are currently available, and this is an issue not just for raw milk cheesemakers, but other food suppliers as well,” said cheesemaker and owner Graham Kirkham in a statement published on the company website.

“With this in mind, and because food safety is of the utmost importance to our business, we are working with the technical experts at the Specialist Cheesemakers Association on a review of all our milk production and food safety management systems, making sure that even the smallest risk is identified and dealt with.”

The cheese company has worked closely with the Preston local authority and the FSA.

The chair of the Specialist Cheesemakers Association technical committee Bronwen Percival commended the Kirkhams’ dedication “in the face of this challenge” and pointed to its excellent production practices.

“In 1939 there were 202 farms making cheese in the county of Lancashire but today our family farm is the only remaining producer of raw-milk, farmhouse Lancashire cheese,” said Kirkham.

“We are so very grateful to our customers and the community for their support, and we look forward to making cheese of the highest quality for many years to come.”