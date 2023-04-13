Sainsbury’s has matched Tesco in cutting on-shelf milk prices as production costs begin to fall.

The retailer has reduced own brand milk to £1.55 for four pints, £1.25 for two pints and 90p for a pint.

This comes after Tesco yesterday announced its on-shelf milk prices would drop to £1.55 for four pints, £1.25 for two pints and 90p for a pint.

Tesco also announced it would be freezing prices on more than 1,000 everyday items until early July.

“We’ve seen some cost price deflation for milk across the market in recent times, and we want to take this opportunity to pass that reduction on to customers,” said Tesco UK chief executive Jason Tarry.

This was echoed by a Sainsbury’s spokeswoman, who said the retailer was “working hard to keep prices low, especially on the everyday essentials people buy the most”.

The average farmgate milk price has begun to fall, according to Defra data. The farmgate price peaked in December 2022 at 51.6p per litre but was now at 48.06ppl due to a decreasing trend in dairy commodity values.

Both retailers have confirmed that milk price cuts will not affect how much they pay their farmers.

Through the Sainsbury’s Dairy Development Group, the retailer developed a pricing model called the Cost of Production, which was voted through by farmers and protects them against price cuts in the market, it said.

Meanwhile, Tesco said the price it paid farmers was set independently to in-store prices and took into account fluctuations in input costs such as fuel, feed, fertiliser and labour.

This is the second time Sainsbury’s has followed Tesco’s lead this week, with the launch of its Nectar Prices announced on Tuesday.

The scheme, which is similar to Tesco’s Clubcard initiative, offers customers discounts on more than 300 products in-store and online including Heinz Beanz, Nescafé coffee and Coke Zero multipacks when using a Nectar card or app at the checkout.