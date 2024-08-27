Waitrose has become the first supermarket to introduce free-range cream across some of its own-label range.

The supermarket said the latest launch showed how it was continuing to lead the way in higher animal welfare and strive for the best standards in food production.

The range will cover single, double, whipping and extra thick creams across Waitrose Essentials and Waitrose own brand.

“Having successfully launched free-range milk a couple of years ago we knew that we could, and should, challenge ourselves to expand the offering to free-range cream,” said Rachel Aldridge, dairy buyer at Waitrose. “We’re proud to be the first supermarket to make it happen and hope others will follow suit.”

All Waitrose dairy cows are free-range and spend at least 183 days per year grazing outside.

It said estimates suggest a fifth of UK dairy herds continue to be kept in housed systems all year round, but it knows access to the outside is “critical” to the wellbeing of cows.

“At Waitrose we’re consistently challenging ourselves and pushing the boundaries of animal welfare across our ranges,” said Jake Pickering, Waitrose senior agriculture manager. “By working with our dairy farmers and suppliers to introduce free-range cream, it means we can provide customers with the best products along with continued higher animal welfare standards.”

The products will be on shelves from 26 August.

