Yeo Valley Organic has launched a TV advert for the first time in a decade.

The organic dairy’s new campaign is called ‘Delicious is at the heart of everything we do’ and presents the journey from farm to fridge with scenes at Yeo Valley’s farm in Somerset.

It shows heart shapes in nature, from a murmuration of starlings to markings on a cow, and celebrates healthy, organic food.

It aimed to demonstrate that “when you respect nature, and farm organically, it rewards you with delicious goodness”, the brand said.

The advert is part of a £3m advertising spend from the brand as part of a plan to “reconnect with our consumers”.

“Our new ad showcases why nature is a source of eating well, by connecting our passion for the land and natural world to a rich taste experience,” said Tom Wright, Yeo Valley Organic CEO.

“It is also an opportunity to continue building awareness of our regenerative organic farming credentials, which enables us to create natural healthy food.”

The brand has partnered with 1980s Scottish punk band the Skids, who have rerecorded their top 10 hit ‘Into The Valley’ as ‘Into Yeo Valley’.

A 30-second advert on ITVX is currently running as part of the ITV Backing British programme, an initiative developed to bring brands back to TV screens.

It is also supported with 40 and 10-second formats running online and across social.

“It’s great to see Yeo Valley Organic once again back on our TV screens,” said Jason Spencer, ITV business development director. “As the UK’s leading commercial broadcaster, ITV is totally focused on helping businesses of all shapes and sizes to grow.”