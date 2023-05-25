Retailers at the Convenience Conference will have the opportunity to learn how hospitality giants Punch Pubs learns more about their customers

The UK Pub market is currently worth £23.1bn with 42,519 outlets and in order to remain competitive, pubs have to innovate at pace, with customer service, loyalty and experience at the heart of their offer.

With the obvious synergy between the pub and convenience sector, with both playing a key role in local communities - we are delighted to be joined by Punch Pubs who will share their latest insight into “guests” and how they get closer to the customer.

Punch Pubs head of insight James Gilbert and senior insights manager Brad Garner will be offering up a deep dive into consumer segmentation, and share how they use data to get closer to their customers.

Taking place on 6 June at Kings Place in London, the conference brings together the convenience community for a day of insight, inspiration and networking.

Editor of Convenience Store Aidan Fortune welcomed James and Brad to the Convenience Conference. “Convenience stores and pubs share a common bond of being community hubs. Punch has done some fascinating work into customer segmentation and is willing to share it with independent retailers at this year’s conference. As well as the chance to network with the entire sector, it’s an opportunity to learn how a different type of operator is attracting customers to their business.”

Book your tickets now