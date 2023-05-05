Asda has the most nominations with six including own-label range of the year and online supermarket of the year

Asda is leading the running for this year’s Grocer Gold Awards.

The Leeds-based supermarket has been shortlisted for six awards including own-label range of the year and online supermarket of the year.

It is closely followed by Tesco, which has been shortlisted five times, while Aldi is in the running for four gongs.

In total there are 35 awards up for grabs at the Grocer Gold Awards 2023, which will be held at new venue the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 4 July.

There are a number of new categories including Supplier of the Year, Own Label Supplier of the Year and Recycling Initiative of the Year

Other awards include entrepreneur of the year, wholesaler of the year, independent retail chain of the year, as well as food brand, drinks brand, startup and SME brand of the year.

Adam Leyland, editor-in-chief of The Grocer, stressed how much of an achievement it was to be shortlisted. “We received over 300 entries for this year’s Gold Awards. We’ve whittled these entries down with the help of a record number of judges, each hand selected based on their expertise in marketing, commercial, sustainability, finance, supply chain, technology and other areas.

“It’s been brutal having to eliminate so many entries. But it means the shortlist is a fantastic accolade in its own right. So congratulations to all the shortlisted individuals, brands and companies. We look forward to seeing you all on the night at the Royal Albert Hall for what promises to be a spectacular celebration.”