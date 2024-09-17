LIVE 2025, a one-day event showcasing the latest thinking in technology, digital and customer innovation across retail and grocery, has officially launched.

LIVE 2025 will take place on 11 February 2025, at the Business Design Centre, London. Attendees will be able to watch content-rich immersive sessions hosted by experts to debate the big challenges; meet new faces and make connections in a friendly networking environment, and discover solutions that will benefit their careers, businesses and the industry.

This year, LIVE will be a curated one-day event focusing specifically on technology, digital and customer innovation across retail and grocery, with an unparalleled speaker lineup featuring leaders from the biggest and best-known retailers and grocers across the UK.

The programme is set to cover every aspect of retail innovation and transformation, and includes sessions on turning complex data into commercial wins, fast-growing retailers revealing how they’ve supercharged success and why you should automate the mundane with AI, among a wealth of other inspiring and informative content.

Here are just some of the speakers that will be taking to the stage in February:

Paula Bobbett, chief digital officer UK, Boots

Responsible for driving high-scale and top-speed digital transformation across Boots, Paula Bobbett is just one of the transformation experts joining the LIVE 2025 lineup.

Bobbett joined Boots in 2020 and has since blazed a trail of digital innovation at the retailer.

In her drive to develop Boots.com, she has made transformational changes to the site’s baskets and checkouts, grown the retailer’s market share and been instrumental in making Boots.com the UK’s number one health and beauty website.

LIVE 2025 attendees will hear how she did it, and what her top priorities are now.

Amit Chitnis, chief commercial officer, Ocado

The commercial officer credited with helping Ocado Retail “rediscover its mojo”, Amit Chitnis will be on our main stage for a fireside chat with editor-in-chief of The Grocer Adam Leyland.

A 10-year Tesco veteran, Chitnis’ insight will be invaluable to LIVE attendees who are keen to hear about his key “commercial team plan”, learn from his strategy mindset and find out how he has created a buzz around Ocado Retail once again.

Dr Simon Jury, vice president for data and analytics, Asda

With a proven track record in turning complex data into huge commercial wins, Asda’s world-class customer science, data and analysis guru will be joining the long list of experts sharing their insight at LIVE 2025.

Jury’s expertise in creating value from data has been built up over a 20-year career spent around the globe. Prior to joining Asda, he played a key role as a solutions director for Dunhumby’s partnership with Tesco.

His on-stage session will be unmissable for anyone who wants to know how to properly harness data and transform it into commercial success.

Thierry Garnier, chief executive, Kingfisher

Kicking off LIVE 2025 is Thierry Garnier, the boss of B&Q and Screwfix owner Kingfisher.

Joining Retail Week editor-in-chief Charlotte Hardie in the morning for a fireside chat, industry veteran Garnier will be sharing wisdom from his 30-year career in the sector to inspire our retail audience.

Having spent more than 20 years in senior roles at Carrefour, including several as CEO of Carrefour Asia and managing director of supermarkets at Carrefour France, before joining Kingfisher more than five years ago, Garnier’s passion for retail around the globe is clear to see.

The CEO has been at the forefront of digital transformation, from leading Carrefour China’s digital transformation to growing B&Q’s marketplace to a million-product service in just two years. LIVE attendees will hear about the innovation Garnier is keeping a close eye on and what could be coming round the corner for Kingfisher.

Simone Oloman, co-founder and chief executive, Need It For Tonight

Simone Oloman is the co-founder of Need It For Tonight (NIFT), a groundbreaking 90-minute fashion delivery app designed for ultimate convenience.

Her mission is to democratise personal styling, making professional fashion advice accessible to everyone while creating a seamless, personalised shopping experience.

Recently named in Retail Week’s The Tech List, Oloman continues to push the boundaries of fashion, technology and convenience, reshaping the future of fashion delivery and personal styling.