By Jimmy Nicholls Jimmy.Nicholls@thegrocer.co.uk

Publishing: 22 July 2023

Advertising deadline: 7 July 2023

Submissions deadline: 30 June 2023

Hard seltzers suppliers are eyeing big expansion in the UK market. One leading brand is plotting a marketing push over the summer, with range extension also over the horizon. Such moves are vital given that seltzers remain less understood in the UK compared to the US market. So can brands finally trigger a boom in hard seltzers in the UK? How are established RTD brands adapting to changing drinking habits amid the cost-of-living crisis? And how are different retail channels faring when it comes to RTDs and hard seltzers?

Seltzer brands: What are seltzer brands doing to educate shoppers? What range extensions are planned? And what inspiration can it take from the US?

Incumbents: WKD, Jack Daniel’s and Gordons are just a few big names that are dominating in hard seltzers and RTDs. How are they adapting to the cost-of-living crisis and changing shopper habits?

Channels: Convenience is arguably the key channel for RTDs, which tend to trade on impulse purchases on hot summer days. How are suppliers targeting this channel, and what’s the scope for expansion into supermarkets and multipacks?

Coca-Cola: With its formidable marketing power, Coca-Cola is eyeing serious alcohol expansion with its collaboration with Jack Daniel’s. What’s its strategy for growing in RTDs?