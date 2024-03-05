By Rory Buccheri Rory.Buccheri@thegrocer.co.uk

Publishing: 13 April 2024

Advertising deadline: 29 March 2024

Submissions deadline: 23 March 2024

It used to be that yoghurt pouches were a thing for school children. No more. This January, two brands released yoghurt pouches targeting adult consumers on the go. Is 2024 the year of the pouch? Can this new format help drive sales? And what other packaging innovations are brands trying out?

Pouches: Who is making these – which customers are they aimed at? What are the flavours in pouches? What are the sustainability implications? Can you recycle the new pouches in domestic recycling? Which ones?

Healthy desserts: As the speedy growth of one relative newcomer brand has shown, protein puddings are on the rise. Are established players getting on board? Is it limited to NPD, or might some companies consider reformulations? What other health additions besides protein are brands putting in their desserts and yoghurts?

Sayonara, sweet tooth: Demand for sweeter yoghurts is down, with interest in less-sweet flavours indicating “underexplored opportunities for brands and retailers”. Is plain yoghurt the go-to flavour of 2024? How are consumers jazzing up their yoghurts at home?

Cause for concern: A third of Brits see ‘light’ yoghurts as too processed. Is the dialogue over ultra-processed foods giving shoppers pause in the yoghurt aisle?