Morrisons is inviting shoppers to board meetings and holding monthly customer roundtables in stores as part of a strategy to “start a new chapter” for the struggling supermarket chain under its new boss (The Guardian).

Rami Baitiéh, who joined as chief executive in November, admitted that Morrisons had “not been on peak form” since the pandemic and said he would reveal his new strategy for the business in March (The Times £).

The new boss of Morrisons has vowed to win back shoppers from Aldi after the floundering grocer’s private equity takeover (The Mail).

The revival of beards since the pandemic has spelt trouble for razor brands such as Gillette that previously had benefited from a steady, committed consumer base (The Times £).

Plant-based restaurants are putting meat back on the menu as a growing number of Britons are turning off tofu and leaving behind the Veganuary trend (The Times £).

An editorial in The Times (£) complains, while discussing anti-vaping measures, that the Conservatives seemingly have given up on individual liberty for a sprawling, ban-happy nanny state.

The Czech billionaire whose company takes over running the UK national lottery from Thursday is still in business with the Kremlin-owned gas company Gazprom, nearly two years after promising regulators he would sever ties with Russia (The Guardian).

London-based private equity firm McWin has bought the Danish-owned group of Japanese restaurants Sticks’n’Sushi in a multimillion-euro deal (Financial Times £).

McWin Capital Partners, which has more than €1bn of assets under management, is buying a business with 27 restaurants – 12 each in the UK and Denmark and three in Germany – and £90m of revenues (The Times £).

Jeremy Hunt has been urged to ditch the tourist tax on retailers by a group of MPs led by Tory rebels (Telegraph £).