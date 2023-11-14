Pay growth has outstripped inflation by the most for two years, in a further sign that the squeeze on living costs may be starting to ease (BBC). Wages continued to grow at one of the fastest paces on record in the three months to September, underlining that inflation in the UK will take time to return to the Bank of England’s 2% target (The Times £). The pace of wage growth has eased back from a record level, according to official figures that showed a resilient labour market despite the tough economy (Sky News).

Two in five retail workers face abuse from customers on a weekly basis, research has shown (Daily Mail). Attacks on shop workers are on the rise as two out of five employees face abuse from customers every week, new research has revealed (Sky News). The Retail Trust, the charity behind the research, said that staff were being shouted at, spat on or hit (BBC).

A black market trade in delivery app accounts allows underage teenagers to sign up as riders, the BBC has found. The Home Office is urging Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats to reform policies that let riders lend accounts to others, known as “substitution”. (BBC)

Blue Apron, once a near $2bn company, has been sold to mobile restaurant start-up Wonder Group for $103mn. That should unnerve investors in European rival Hello Fresh. (Financial Times £)

Demand for “perfect” fruit and vegetables from commercial buyers is leading to huge food waste, and diminished financial returns for farmers, a new report has found. (The Guardian)

It is often difficult to resist pastries on the counters of high street coffee shops, but a new study has identified the healthiest treat as being a croissant from Greggs. (The Times £)

US meat producers: record beef prices stick a fork in profits. Paying more for cattle is eating up meat producers’ profitability. Their ability to pass on higher costs to consumers is limited. Shoppers are trading down to cheaper alternatives. They are preferring ground beef, chicken or pork to high-margin sirloin steaks. (Financial Times £)

US health officials are warning doctors to be on the lookout for possible cases of lead poisoning in children after at least 22 toddlers in 14 states were sickened by lead linked to tainted pouches of cinnamon apple puree and applesauce. (The Guardian)

US private equity firm General Atlantic has agreed to take a controlling stake in Joe & the Juice, increasing its investment seven years after initially putting money into the Danish sandwich chain. (Financial Times £)