Customs agents and businesses have complained to the government that they have been charged for checks on goods that never took place, after post-Brexit controls on food and plant imports from the EU were imposed on UK importers. (The Financial Times £)

The new chief executive of Starbucks is in line for a sign-on pay package worth up to $113m (£88m), in one of the largest such executive deals in corporate history and which is four times larger than that of his predecessor (The Guardian). The new Starbucks boss – the ‘Messi of the restaurant industry’ – is set for an £88million payday in one of the biggest US hires on record (The Guardian).

How Starbucks toppled its top barista – months of secret talks between directors and investors preceded Laxman Narasimhan’s abrupt exit. “Within weeks of him struggling to turn things around in a bruising television interview following April’s earnings, however, a tight knit group of directors and advisers came to the realisation that Starbucks’ third CEO change in less than three years might be necessary.” (The Financial Times £)

To many people, it is the place where you buy a book or magazine or to pick up some stationery. However, after 232 years in business, WH Smith has decided to open its first café. (The Times £)

A catering company owned by the billionaire Coates family has reported a return to profit, after it emerged that the company had served food from a mouse-infested kitchen to primary school children and failed to pay staff the minimum wage. (The Guardian)