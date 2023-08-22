Food companies are facing increasing pressure from their investors over the overuse of antibiotics in the food supply chains as campaigners turn to shareholder muscle to tackle the global scourge of antimicrobial resistance (Financial Times £).

The industrial poultry farming sector needs to be radically restructured to stop the spread of bird flu, says a report that argues wild birds are victims rather than the main vectors of the disease (The Guardian). Bird flu is spiralling out of control and being spread by intensive poultry farms, according toreport by the campaign group Compassion in World Farming.

Inflation may be easing more quickly than first thought, the Office for National Statistics has found, providing a boost for Rishi Sunak, who has pledged to halve inflation by the end of the year (The Times £).

The average cost of petrol at UK forecourts has risen to break 150p a litre for the first time since the start of the year, despite close scrutiny of fuel prices during the cost of living crisis (The Guardian).

Shoppers have been warned to avoid a spate of fake websites attempting to scam bargain hunters by pretending to offer heavily discounted goods from the collapsed budget chain Wilko (The Guardian).

It may not have been the sunniest of Augusts but a store in north Wales has been accused of giving up on summer way too early after it filled shelves with Christmas stock (The Guardian). A section of the Home Bargains store in Denbigh is awash with festive offerings, from Grinch stockings to gold baubles, from strings of tinsel to plastic wreathes, sparkly reindeers and worker elves’ hats.

Domino’s Pizza will no longer be available in Russia after the US brand’s local franchise operator on Monday announced it was following other western companies in leaving the country (Financial Times £).

The Domino’s Pizza franchise operator in Russia will file for bankruptcy for its business in the country amid an ‘increasingly challenging environment’ (Mail).

The Times (£) carries a story on THG boss Matt Moulding’s ongoing feud with hedge funds. “While many company bosses no doubt look forward to switching off during their summer holidays, the chief executive of THG has embroiled himself in a war of words with a notorious American hedge fund,” the paper writes.

Supermarket operator Coles has recorded a surge in revenue from its groceries business, even as steep living costs prompt households to alter shopping habits and store theft escalates (The Guardian).