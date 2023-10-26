John Lewis chair Sharon White has raised fears for the safety of its store workers amid a rise of “organised gangs” of shoplifters who are targeting high-value items such as bottles of spirits (The Guardian).

Britons are planning to party at home and save on trips out this Christmas as the cost of living crisis continues to put a dampener on celebrations, according to a nationwide report by the supermarket group Tesco (The Guardian).

Retailers are bracing for a frugal festive season, the world’s biggest maker of Christmas crackers has warned (The Times £).

Reckitt Benckiser posted like-for-like turnover growth of 3.4% for the three months ending September, below analyst forecasts of 3.7% (Mail).

The FTSE 100 maker of Nurofen, Durex and Strepsils has launched a £1bn share buyback as part of a strategy update from its new chief executive and alongside disappointing third-quarter results (The Times £).

Heineken sold less beer in the UK during the summer as it raised prices by more than 7% and cool rainy weather put a dampener on barbecues and outdoor celebrations (The Guardian).

Sainsbury’s has warned shoppers not to eat one of its own-label chorizo products over fears some packs could contain listeria (The Guardian).

Pizza Express is considering a surprise move to gatecrash a takeover of The Restaurant Group, the London-listed company which owns Wagamama, according to Sky News.

Louis Roederer, the owner of the Cristal champagne brand, has issued a legal letter to London-based Urban Winery claiming the UK producer’s use of the name Crystal on a pink sparkling wine infringes the French firm’s brand (The Guardian).