Grocery price inflation in the UK has slowed to a two-year low as fierce competition among supermarkets offset the impact of the Red Sea shipping crisis on goods prices. (The Guardian)

Asda is losing out in the battle for supermarket shoppers, new figures reveal, piling fresh pressure on its billionaire owners as they struggle to cut costs. (Telegraph £)

Alcohol sales have bounced back this month after Dry January came to an end. Figures from market research group Kantar show supermarket sales of alcohol jumped 18% in February, with drinkers buying 28% more red wine and 16% more beer than in January. (Daily Mail)

Marks and Spencer has become the latest UK retailer to increase wages as large supermarket groups continue to battle to retain workers. (Financial Times £)

The first alternative meat company to go public beat expectations for fourth-quarter revenue after Beyond Meat reported resilient demand in key markets outside the United States. (The Times £)

Tobacco stocks sank into the red amid reports a tax on vapes could be unveiled in the Budget next week. The levy – designed to curb underage vaping – will be paid by manufacturers and importers. (Daily Mail)

Ready meal king Charlie Bigham: ‘I haven’t seen a single benefit from Brexit yet’. The man who started making fish pies on his kitchen table served up healthy sales of £133m last year, despite staff and cost issues … and the problem of being outside the EU. (The Guardian)

It may take its name from the red liqueur, but Campari Group relied on tequila, bourbon and aperitifs to outperform the drinks market last year. (The Times £)

Commodity traders have increased their bets on a slump in grain prices as bumper harvests lead to a global supply glut of corn, wheat and soyabeans. (Financial Times £)

A record 93.4% of in-store card transactions up to £100 were made using contactless in 2023, according to data from Barclays. Shoppers made 231 transactions on average, spending an average of £15.69 each time. (Sky News)

Ecommerce giant Amazon’s lobbyists are to be banned from the European parliament as part of an escalating dispute over transparency and working conditions. (Financial Times £)

Ammonia production currently accounts for nearly 2% of global CO2 emissions. Now, a string of companies aim to prove that they can make green ammonia, or alternatives, without wrecking the climate. (BBC)