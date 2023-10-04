Fears are mounting that proposed deals by B&M European Value Retail and Poundland to acquire 100 stores previously run by Wilko, the collapsed rival discount retailer, could fall through as the potential buyers try to negotiate more favourable terms with landlords. (The Times £)

Poundland has offered jobs to more than 200 former Wilko workers as it continues to open stores the collapsed retailer once owned. (Daily Mail)

The public appetite for low-cost sausage rolls and vegan bakes in challenging economic times has fuelled strong growth at Greggs (The Times £).

Greggs, Britain’s biggest bakery chain, said it had no plans to raise prices before Christmas after its cost inflation eased and sales soared over the last three months. (The Guardian)

British baker and fast food chain Greggs is considering an overseas trial of its products next year, its chief executive has said (Daily Mail). Greggs has revealed it could make a fresh bid to launch overseas, 15 years after it abandoned a foray into Belgium to concentrate on the UK market (Sky News).

Even the name of Greggs implies plurality. The UK-listed baked goods chain opened a net 82 shops in the year to September. It plans to operate 3,000 stores by the end of 2026, up a quarter from today (Financial Times £)

Carlsberg has written down the entire value of its Russian business and terminated agreements allowing the local subsidiary to sell the company’s products. (Financial Times £)

Burger King remains open as usual in Russia despite the brand’s owner pledging to leave more than a year ago. (BBC)

Fuel retailers have dismissed claims that drivers are being overcharged following a surge in pump prices. (Sky News)

Britain’s biggest Mexican restaurant chain is turning its sights towards Europe as it steps up its expansion in Britain and overseas. (The Times £)