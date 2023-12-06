Sainsbury’s has claimed its largest increase in market share in more than a decade after stepping up the price war with the German discounters Aldi and Lidl (The Times £). Sainsbury’s has clocked up its biggest rise in market share in more than a decade as it fights back against discounters Aldi and Lidl (The Daily Mail).

The cost of a traditional Christmas dinner will rise on last year, according to a closely-watched report that is also forecasting record sales for supermarkets over the festive season (Sky News). The cost of a traditional Christmas dinner for four has risen 1.3% this year to £31.71, as fierce competition between supermarkets offsets high inflation. (The Guardian)

A strong post-pandemic bounce in profitability has prompted SSP to resume dividend payments (The Times £). SSP Group has reinstated dividend payments after the continued recovery in air and rail journeys led to trade surging last year (The Daily Mail).

After the chaos caused by the pandemic, SSP has finally taken flight, but sadly for the owner of Caffè Ritazza and Upper Crust, and its investors, the share price has failed to follow suit. A lack of progress has been made even more incongruous by the latest upgrade to profit guidance for this year. (The Times £)

Olive oil price skyrockets as Spanish drought bites. A lack of rain olive-producing areas around Spain have been seeing therefore has an enormous impact on both the amount of oil being produced and its price. (The BBC)

THG has agreed to acquire the skincare brand Biossance from its bankrupt owner for up to $20m (£15.8m). (The Daily Mail)

Marston’s is preparing for a ‘promising’ festive period, with bookings ahead of last year, after enjoying a jump in sales since the end of September. (The Daily Mail)

Brazilian cosmetics company Natura has explored offloading most of its Avon brand’s international business, as the group unwinds a series of high-profile acquisitions to focus on its home region. (The Financial Times £)