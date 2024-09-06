The British Heart Foundation is calling for cigarette-style warning labels to be introduced on food items as part of a drive to cut heart disease. The charity also proposed banning junk food brands from sponsoring sporting events and introducing taxes on foods high in salt. (Guardian)

Asda is to start selling refurbished TVs in what it says is a first for a UK supermarket. The retailer has refurbished three models of returned HD LED Smart Sharp and Polaroid TVs at its electrical returns centre using recycled materials, reports Leeds Live. The first stores to stock refurbished models will be Folkestone, Leeds, Glasgow, Sunderland and Ellesmere Port.

Frozen croissants are accelerating the displacement of their freshly baked counterparts, reports the Financial Times. In its interview with Jordi Gallés of frozen pastry maker Europastry, Gallés said growth in frozen was moving at pace in the US and Europe, including France, as consumers were unable to distinguish between the two.

Asda’s Everyday teabags were crowned the best cuppa of 2024 by the consumer group Which?, reports the Guardian. Brands including PG Tips, Twinings and Tetley were also put to the test, facing off on a variety of metrics.

Reuters reports that New York governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law requiring retailers to boost safety protections for store workers, including requiring major chains to add panic buttons in all New York State locations.