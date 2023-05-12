Waitrose has launched an “affordable” and “everyday” caviar by premium seafood brand Elsinore.

The caviar is made with the roe of capelin, a small fish found in the cold waters of the North Atlantic, North Pacific and Arctic oceans.

Elsinore hopes to tap into growth of the British sushi market with the product positioned at £5.50/100g.

The small fish eggs are used in Asian cuisine because of their semi-crunchy texture and sweet and salty flavour, adding visual, textural and contrasting taste interest to sushi.

“Launching Elsinore masago caviar into a mainstream supermarket taps right into this growing opportunity and its affordability is likely to be a major draw for consumers, who might not already be caviar purchasers, looking to experiment with sushi-making at home,” said Casper Gorniok, product brand manager at Golden Acre Foods.

The brand said that make-at-home sushi products made up 10%-15% of the total sushi market and continue to see a significant rise in popularity.

“It also provides retailers with the opportunity to offer their customers a total solution for affordable sushi-making using quality, fresh seafood ingredients from a brand they can trust,” added Gorniok.

The caviar is chilled and ready to use. It will be available in stores from 18 May.