One person has died from listeriosis following an outbreak of listeria monocytogenes that has been linked to an artisan cheese, the FSA has confirmed.

Three cases of the illness have now been confirmed, with a potential link to an outbreak in batches of Baronet semi soft cheese made by Wiltshire-based cheesemaker The Old Cheese Room, the food safety watchdog said today.

As a result, the FSA and UK Health Security Agency have warned the public not to eat any Baronet soft cheeses that have been recalled, due to fears they may be contaminated with listeria, in some cheeses at exceptionally high levels.

The outbreak strain has been found in some food products and samples taken from food environments. However, there had been no official confirmation that Baronet was the direct cause of the illnesses at this stage, the FSA stressed.

“Due to this outbreak of listeria monocytogenes, we are urging consumers who are vulnerable to listeria infection – including people who are pregnant and people with weakened immune systems – to ensure they follow the advice in the product recall notices, which details all of the products which may pose a risk,” said FSA head of incidents Tina Potter.

The FSA has recommended that those who have purchased the recalled products do not eat them, thoroughly clean any surfaces the products may have touched, keep fridges at five Celsius or below, and always use products up to and within their use-by date.

Earlier this week, the FSA announced a recall of a range of Baronet cheeses from The Old Cheese Room due to the presence of listeria in a number of batches.

The supplier has had to recall the 1kg Baronet Soft Cheese, its 200g Baby Baronet Soft Cheese and its 270g Mini Baronet Soft Cheese due to presence of the bacteria.

The brand said the outbreak had made real one of its “worst fears”.

Batches 21/12 Baronet, 11/01 Baronet, 12/01 Baronet, 16/01 Baby Baronet and 18/01 Mini Baronet and Baronet had been affected, with the best before dates 31/3/23, 11/04/23, 12/04/23, 16/04/23 and 18/04/23.

Businesses have been advised to check whether they have been affected by the product withdrawal and to take action where necessary.

Symptoms caused by listeriosis can be like flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or vomiting and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.

“Listeriosis is a rare infection and most people will only experience mild symptoms such as abdominal pain or diarrhoea, which usually pass within a few days without the need for treatment,” said Richard Elson, head of incidents and response at UKHSA. “But people with weakened immune systems, who are pregnant, or are infants or elderly, are at greater risk of developing severe symptoms.”

The FSA and UKHSA have continued to work together and with local authorities in response to the outbreak.