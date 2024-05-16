Tesco has recalled a batch of its own-label sandwich pickle as it may contain small pieces of glass.

The retailer has issued a recall notice to its customers regarding jars of its Sandwich Pickle 295g with a best before date of 11 September 2025 and the batch code 3254.

The notice states: “We have been made aware that a specific date/batch code of Tesco Sandwich Pickle 295g jar may contain small pieces of glass.

“Therefore, this product could pose a safety risk if consumed.”

It encourages shoppers to not consume the product and instead to return it to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

“Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused. If you require further details, please contact customer services directly on: 0800 505 555,” the notice states.

The Grocer has approached Tesco for comment.

It comes after Tesco recalled a batch of private-label stuffing mix in December over fears it may contain moths.

Tesco was also one of several retailers to recall its own-label savoury pastry lines in August over fears they may contain small pieces of metal and plastic.

Twenty SKUs – spanning steak slices, sausage rolls, cheese & onion rolls, and meat pies – were recalled by chilled foods supplier Compleat Food Group, due to risk of contamination.