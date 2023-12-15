The government has launched a review to improve fairness in the fresh produce supply chain.

The review, which was promised at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Farm to Fork Summit in May, is designed to support British farmers and growers by ensuring they receive a fair price for their products and customers have access to high-quality fresh British products.

The Fresh Produce Supply Chain Review will seek industry views on issues including the fairness of contracts between producers and purchasers in the sector, and how supply chain data can be used to support transparency in the negotiation process.

The review will gather evidence about how contractual arrangements in the fresh produce sector currently function.

It should establish whether there is a need for further legislation to oversee the relationship between producers and purchasers and whether the supply chain can be made more transparent.

It comes following a prolonged period of challenges including increased energy, fuel and labour costs which have raised concerns about the fairness of the UK supply chain and driven a decrease in production.

“I’m committed to backing British farmers and growers, and it’s only right that producers should be paid a fair price,” said environment secretary Steve Barclay. “This review will help ensure that is the case, as well as delivering on our commitments from the Farm to Fork Summit to provide greater stability and resilience for the fresh produce sector.”

The review will be an open consultation, with responses from all stakeholders linked to fresh produce welcomed.

It opened on 14 December and will run for 10 weeks until 22 February.

It builds upon a series of reviews that have taken place, or are currently underway, to improve fairness in the pork, dairy and egg supply chains.