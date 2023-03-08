Analysis by The Grocer has indicated the extent to which retail price increases of key fresh produce lines have failed to keep pace with soaring production costs.

Shortages on shelves in recent weeks have led to a number of supermarkets rationing products including raspberries, broccoli, cauliflower, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce and salad bags, aubergines, spring onions and spinach.

The average price of those same products in the mults rose by 12.8% in the year to 3 March, based on analysis of Assosia data.

It puts the retail price inflation well behind the 27% rise in production costs for growers in the 12 months to November, as suggested by a recent report prepared for the NFU.

The fruit & veg retail price increases are also behind overall year-on-year grocery inflation of 17.1% [Kantar 4 w/e 19 February 2023].

The figures come amid mounting claims supermarket price wars are fuelling shortages. By contrast, in Europe, where critics have pointed out supermarkets appear well-stocked, prices of some of the fruit & veg lines in question have risen by as much as 50%, according to fresh produce trade body Freshfel Europe.

Philippe Binard, general delegate of Freshfel Europe, blamed Britain’s ongoing shortages on the “big competition” between supermarkets, saying they were more concerned about rising prices than their European counterparts.

He said European farmers “go where you are prepared to be paid”.

The flexibility of European supermarkets on price had ensured their shelves remained fully stocked, agreed Ksenija Simović, senior policy advisor at Copa Cogeca, Europe’s biggest farmer association. “While there has been a squeeze on the supply, the supply to the retailers has been managed.”

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the BRC, said: “Retailers have long-established relationships with the farmers in the UK and beyond, and they understand they need to pay a sustainable price for these goods.

“During winter, retailers source much of their summer produce, like tomatoes and lettuces, from countries like Spain and Morocco, where the good weather allows them to grow all year round without the added cost of heating greenhouses.

“This, in turn, allows supermarkets to offer their customers the best value for money at a time when the cost of living has risen sharply.”

Speaking to the The Guardian at the weekend, Henry Dimbleby, author of the National Food Strategy, blamed Britain’s “weird supermarket culture” for fuelling shortages on shelves in the UK, saying retail prices were kept stable regardless of market conditions.

“If there’s bad weather across Europe, because there’s a scarcity, supermarkets put their prices up – but not in the UK,” he told The Guardian.

“The UK food system is, I think, unique, I don’t know another system where the supermarkets have these fixed-price contracts with suppliers. So, basically, you have no effective market.”

NFU president Minette Batters told the BBC last week that although some producers were on contracts that could be renegotiated for higher production costs, it was not universal.

This left many farmers questioning their future as “if you’re not getting a fair return for what it is costing you, you’re going to contract your business”, she said.

“It’s why we are seeing many of the glasshouses across the country mothballed. They should be producing high-quality food – peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers – to deal with this shortage.”

Oliver Chapman, CEO of OCI, warned shortages could spread to other categories if systemic issues were not addressed, pointing to “an approach to managing the supply chain which puts insufficient emphasis on robustness and resilience”.

“A shortage of tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers is one thing, but insufficient resilience of the food supply chain could lead to wider food shortages, which would be disastrous.

“The food supply chain needs more care, or food shortages will become an ever more common problem.”