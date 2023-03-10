Lidl has become the latest supermarket to lift buying restrictions on some fruit & veg lines, with rationing ending by Monday.

The discounter told The Grocer that fruit & veg availability had remained strong and that all restrictions would be lifted by Monday.

Lidl was the last retailer to announce buying restrictions, on 27 February, following Aldi, Tesco, Morrisons and Asda.

Asda and Morrisons have also lifted some restrictions, though some rationing remains in place.

Asda has lifted the cap on customers buying cucumbers, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries. However, customers are still limited to buying a maximum of three packets of tomatoes and peppers each.

The supermarket said availability had improved as expected and it was anticipating a return to normal levels on the remaining two lines within a couple of weeks.

Morrisons has also removed the limits on purchases of cucumbers, but limits remain in place on tomatoes, lettuce and peppers to two packets per customer.

Supermarkets introduced rationing in February in response to supply issues and shortages caused by “difficult weather conditions in the south of Europe and northern Africa, which disrupted the harvest of some fruit & veg including tomatoes and peppers”, according to BRC director Andrew Opie.

Supply was also impacted by a pull-back in production in the UK due to soaring input and energy costs, with NFU research showing an average 19% fall in 2022 UK veg supply.