Premium tequila cocktail brand Pimentae has closed a pre-seed investment round of more than £500k.

The business will use the funds to consolidate its position in the category, while expanding the sales and marketing team, “super-charging” UK growth and developing the range of cocktails and formats.

A number of “notable” angel investors led the pre-seed round – which more than doubled its target figure of £250k.

Co-founders Alice Parmiter and Wynter Karo launched the brand in 2021 with a mission to make the tequila category more accessible.

Pimentae produces a two-strong range of pre-mixed, ready-to-drink tequila cocktails in 50cl bottles, as well as smaller, 125ml on-the-go cans, which were launched in February this year.

Its drinks are stocked by Selfridges, q-commerce delivery firm Zapp and Amazon, as well as by Mexican chain Wahaca on the foodservice side.

“Having bootstrapped the business for 18 months, we’ve learnt to be incredibly savvy and creative with resources, to make a long-lasting impact in a hugely saturated market,” Parmiter said.

Karo added: “With the backing of a power-house group of angels, we can’t wait to super-charge our growth plans and liberate the way consumers enjoy tequila.”