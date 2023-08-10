It’s official: boosting the immune system is a key concern for British consumers. Fifty-three per cent of people who regularly buy vitamin and mineral supplements (VMS) do so for this reason

That makes it the top purchase motivation after topping up vitamin intake from diet. It’s growing in importance, too: 28% of the 1,000 VMS shoppers we polled with Lumina Intelligence said immunity had become more important in the past year.

“The pandemic has had an obvious knock-on effect on how we view our wellbeing, with consumers taking a more proactive approach to their health,” says Monica Michalopoulou, marketing director at Centrum brand owner Haleon. “After a particularly strong cold and flu season last year, we’re seeing increased attention being placed on supporting our immunity systems.”

“As we approach the cooler months when cold and flu viruses are more present, we’re predicting that immunity-supporting SKUs will come to the fore,” adds Michalopoulou.

Immunity is particularly important when it comes to kids. Nearly half of shoppers who buy VMS for children do so for this reason, making it the number one motivation for buying kids supplements, closely followed by bone and teeth health.

The research suggests there is room for the kids category to grow. Across the UK, around a quarter of VMS shoppers currently buy vitamins for their kids – and that proportion is higher in London. “The kids VMS segment is a major growth area for the category,” says Michalopoulou, citing NIQ data for the year ending 17 June 2023. “While the segment is worth £60.6m, only 24% of respondents from our survey buy into the category for their children currently, so there’s clearly headroom for growth.”

And the more vitamin brands can highlight evidence of their benefits, the more of that market they stand to gain. Our survey found scientific evidence was the foremost driver of sales.