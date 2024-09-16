The newly released Darzi report confirms we are far from curbing the obesity crisis.

Obesity and excess weight are now linked to 13 types of cancer and disproportionately affect the UK’s most deprived communities. Children from the poorest backgrounds are twice as likely to be obese by age five, and one in three children in these areas is obese by age 11. Since 2016, the number of children and young adults diagnosed with type 2 diabetes has surged by nearly 40%, driven by the rise in excess weight.

What may surprise many is that preventing ill health and reducing health inequalities is not currently a primary goal of National Planning Policy guidance, nor do local councils wield significant power to regulate their local food environment.

Hot food takeaways have proliferated, particularly in poorer areas, where food choices are limited by financial constraints. Some of these areas now have nearly five times as many takeaways as their more affluent counterparts. Despite this, local leaders in places like Gateshead, Newcastle, Blackburn with Darwen, and several London boroughs have taken the initiative, rejecting new fast food outlets in areas with high obesity rates. However, many councils have been stymied in their efforts to build healthier, more active communities.

Thankfully, this may be about to change. The government has proposed updates to the planning system that would allow local councils to restrict the opening of hot food takeaways near schools. New research from Teesside University has reinforced the obvious: if you open a fast food restaurant near a school, young people will buy more fast food.

It’s encouraging to see common sense finally prevailing – there should be no more hot food takeaways near schools, especially amid an obesity epidemic. This is an essential first step in giving local communities the tools they need to create healthier environments.

The proposed changes to the National Planning Policy Framework, which specifically address health concerns related to obesity and hot food takeaways, deserve widespread support. They must be accompanied by clear, impactful guidance for local authorities.

Our members at the Obesity Health Alliance, representing health charities, campaign groups, medical royal colleges, and countless healthcare professionals, patients, parents, and citizens, stand in support of these changes. That’s why we’ve written to the new prime minister, urging him to back this initiative. The public agrees: in a recent YouGov poll of 2,273 UK adults, over half (52%) supported a ban on new hot food takeaways opening within 400 metres of schools.

Read more:

But this is just the beginning. Last year, The Times revealed that KFC launched legal challenges against dozens of UK councils, successfully overturning childhood obesity plans in 16 councils and watering down initiatives in nine others.

Local authorities are ill-equipped to handle such aggressive, well-funded legal challenges from multinational corporations. They need stronger support from the national government, which has the resources and expertise to help. This would allow local public health teams to focus on supporting their communities rather than defending themselves in court.

Looking ahead, the government must remain committed to its 2025 ban on advertising less healthy food before 9pm on TV and online. People living in poverty are far more exposed to unhealthy food advertising – an alarming four out of five outdoor billboard ads in England are in the poorest areas.

Our Obesity Health Alliance members believe the government must extend these advertising restrictions to outdoor sites such as billboards, bus stops and telephone boxes. The public agrees: 70% of respondents in our survey support banning unhealthy food ads within 400 metres of schools and playgrounds.

It’s time to stop holding back our local leaders. Let’s give them the power they need to create healthier, more active communities for our children.