Danone is to reduce the wholesale price of powdered Aptamil baby formula by 7%, following criticism over high rates of inflation in the category.

Effective from 15 January, the price cut will apply to all powdered Aptamil formulas sold to UK retailers, but not to Danone’s liquid baby milks or its Cow & Gate portfolio.

It comes after a report published by the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) in November, using data complied by First Steps Nutrition Fund, found formula prices had risen by a quarter over the past two years.

“We recognise the challenges faced by parents due to inflation,” Danone said.

“During this difficult period, we have worked very hard to absorb the significant cost increases we have faced, make savings, and minimise any price increases.”

The company said it would continue to engage with the CMA over the coming months, adding: “In Danone’s experience the formula milks market is competitive.”

Iceland has today confirmed it will reduce the shelf price of Aptamil lines to reflect the move by Danone.

From 16 January Aptamil 800g First Infant Milk, Aptamil 800g Growing Up Milk, and Aptamil 800g Follow-on Milk will be reduced from £12 to £11.20 in Iceland stores.

Iceland executive chairman Richard Walker said: “I welcome Danone’s move to reduce the price of Aptamil across the market, and it’s only right we again reduce the price even further at Iceland.

“It’s important, however, that this doesn’t gloss over the actions which are still urgently needed to support families.

“2024 is going to be another tough year for families and we need immediate changes to the law to allow retailers to tell customers when they have reduced the price of formula,” Walker added.

Rebecca Tobi, senior business and investor engagement manager at the Food Foundation, said she hoped other manufacturers and retailers would follow Danone and Iceland’s lead.

“In the UK the baby formula market is dominated by four companies (Danone, Nestlé, Kendamil and Hipp) and so we would hope to see the other three manufacturers move quickly to reduce their prices across all their first infant formula brands.

“Currently only Iceland have confirmed that this price reduction will be passed onto customers. We would hope to see other retailers swiftly following in Iceland’s footsteps.”