Costa Coffee is trialling free coffee pod recycling drop-offs at 133 Tesco stores.

Costa said it was the first UK chain to partner with recycling management company Podback.

Customers can pick up a free designated bag in store and bring it back filled with used pods to be recycled.

The scheme accepts both plastic and aluminium pods from any Podback member brands, including Costa, Nespresso, Tassimo and Nescafé Dolce Gusto.

Despite their popularity for at-home coffee machine solutions, pods are still a difficult item to recycle kerbside, with most retail brands not recyclable at home.

“We are always looking for new ways to make it easier for our customers to recycle our packaging”, said Costa head of sustainability Liz Higgins.

“Through this trial with Podback, in-store drop-off points will offer coffee pod users the chance to conveniently recycle their pods with us – whether they are Costa branded or not.”

“The trial will allow us to gather valuable customer feedback and insights, which we will use to enhance our future recycling solutions for pods, cups, and other packaging materials.”

Podback executive director Rick Hindley added: “This trial gives Podback customers the opportunity to drop off their used pods at local Costa Coffee stores, a response to customer feedback telling us people want a choice of ways to recycle that fit with their daily lives.

“We are excited to be working with Costa Coffee and Tesco to make this a reality in over 100 locations across the country.”