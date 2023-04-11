Greggs plans to introduce features from its Eco-Shop format into 400 stores by the end of 2023, as part of a major drive to improve the sustainability of its high street estate.

The bakery chain opened its first Eco-Shop format in Northampton in July 2022. The format was designed to act as a live test space for the retailer to trial sustainability initiatives.

Elements from the format, which have included recyclable flooring, heat pump air curtains and solar control glass, have been introduced into 250 stores nationwide so far – just over 10% of Greggs’ shops. The planned rollout means the features would be present in 17% of the total estate by the end of 2023, with the overall aim of reaching 25% by 2025.

Greggs revealed the figures as part of a wider revision to its sustainability programme ‘The Greggs Pledge’. The five-year strategy consists of 10 key pledges made by the FTSE-250 baker to help tackle food poverty, cut waste and carbon emissions, and improve employment across its operations and supply chain.

The high street bakery chain also plans to open eight Greggs Outlet redistribution stores in 2023, as a way of providing more affordable food to people on lower incomes. The format sells unsold, but still good to eat products from Greggs’ high street stores at a discount.

Greggs opened its 30th Outlet store in December 2022, and aims to open 50 Outlet stores by 2025.

Other targets include using 25% less packaging by weight and switching to use 100% renewable energy across its entire operations, by 2025.

“When we first launched The Greggs Pledge, we committed to being transparent about – and accountable for – the areas where we believe we could drive the most change in making the world a better place,” said Greggs CEO Roisin Currie. “I am pleased to report that we are on track to meet each one of our ambitious targets that we set out to achieve by the end of 2025, making us both a stronger and better business.

“By giving good food a second chance and redistributing it to those in need and reducing food waste, to implementing initiatives that directly tackle climate change, like continuing to switch to renewable energy, and ensuring we are committed to workplace diversity and inclusivity, we are driving initiatives to make the world a better place.”