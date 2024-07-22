Popeyes UK has just launched its kids’ meal deal ‘poppy meal’ featuring a chicken sandwich as part of its family offering expansion.

The poppy meal chicken sandwich will be priced at £1.99 for a limited time only, making it almost half the price of its rival’s Happy Meal, priced at £3.99.

The meal deal includes the ‘shatter crunchin’ chicken sandwich, salad and fruit shoot, packed in a box with Popeyes’ mascot Poppy. The box also contains crayons and an activity sheet for kids to use.

The chicken sandwich is a smaller version of the chain’s classic chicken sandwich, including Popeyes’ signature Louisiana spice.

Earlier this year, the QSR chain spoke to The Grocer about its strategy to become “a fast food brand for all” starting with expanding its family offer.

“We are excited to announce the launch of the new Chicken Sandwich Poppy Meal for children”, said head of food at Popeyes UK Dave Hoskins.

“This marks the first time a mini Chicken Sandwich has appeared on Popeyes’ menus and we can’t wait for fans of Popeyes to enjoy one of our iconic Chicken Sandwiches with their little ones.”

“The new look and feel of our kid’s menu marks our move into expanding our options for families at Popeyes which we’re excited to share with our customers.”

The poppy meal will be priced at £1.99 for a week only starting on Monday 22nd July.