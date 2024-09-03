Pret a Manger has doubled down on its savoury offer for its new autumnal menu.

The new menu features an upgraded savoury breakfast offer and an extended lunch offer, as well as new premium pastries.

New breakfast choices include savoury ciabattas, veggie toasties, and “hearty” soups.

Seasonal changes in the lunch menu include Pret’s bestselling flatbreads making a comeback. The flatbreads come with a choice of savoury toppings including shawarma spiced chicken, Mediterranean-style tuna, and falafel, avocado and chipotle.

Other additions to the autumnal offer include sweet pastries new premium bakes, such as a cinnamon crown and chocolate-filled black forest dessert pot.

“We are incredibly proud to offer a menu that not only celebrates the comforting flavours of autumn but also highlights Pret’s dedication to quality,” said Pret UK food and coffee director Katherine Bagshawe.

“From our hearty breakfast rolls and new range of indulgent pastries to our fan-favourite flatbreads and mouthwatering baguettes, our food is freshly prepared in our shop kitchens each day, ensuring our customers enjoy the best.”